Suspect in Bucha terror attack case declared

The man who, according to investigators, committed a terrorist attack in Bucha on March 23 has been charged with terrorism. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

During the search, synthetic drugs were also found on him, so law enforcement officers are now considering the possibility of announcing another qualification of the case.

Terrorist attack in Bucha

On March 23 at 05:35, law enforcement officers received a report of an explosion on one of the streets of the district center. The explosion broke out windows, damaged the facade of a residential building and gas networks.

When emergency services arrived at the scene at 07:35, another explosion occurred. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the second explosion — their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator, a 21-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, he was recruited by Russian intelligence services through a computer game.

According to the detainee, he met an unknown person in the game. After some time, the person began to blackmail him, claiming that he was watching his mother from a drone and demanding that he plant explosives so that she would stay alive.

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Then the man received instructions from the Russians to make two homemade explosives, each of which he equipped with a mobile phone so that they could be detonated remotely.

The suspect then planted the explosives at the site of the planned terrorist attack: he hid one under a bench near the entrance to the apartment building, and the other near a garbage container. According to law enforcement officers, he was paid UAH 25 000 hryvnias for each completed task.

This is not the first such terrorist attack in Ukraine. In recent months, similar terrorist attacks or attempted terrorist attacks have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. In particular, in Lviv, a policewoman and a National Guardsman were killed in a double explosion, and 25 more people were injured.

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