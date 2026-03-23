Trump says US is postponing attacks on Iranʼs energy sector for 5 days. Iran says there were no talks (UPD)

The US is postponing strikes on Iranian power plants and energy for five days — but only if the current meetings and discussions are successful.

This was stated by the US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

He also noted that over the past two days, the countries have held "very good and productive negotiations" on a full settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

Updated at 15:30. Meanwhile, the Iranian state news agency Fars wrote that there were no negotiations between Iran and the US.

They called Trumpʼs words a "method of psychological warfare" and added that "neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war state, nor will there be peace in the energy markets".

The media source added that in response to "Trumpʼs five-day ultimatum," Iran will continue its large-scale defense.

Two days earlier, Axios reported that the Trump administration had begun discussing a possible peace deal with Iran. Iranʼs demands included a ceasefire, guarantees that war would not resume in the future, and compensation.

In return, the US wants Iran to make 6 commitments: