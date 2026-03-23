NABU called on Zelensky to impose sanctions against former MP from the “Party of Regions”. Probably it is about Ivanyushchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has called on President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to impose sanctions against a former MP from the “Party of Regions”, suspected in the “Stolychnyi” land fraud case. Although the name is not mentioned, it appears to be Yuriy Ivanyushchenko.

This was reported to NABU.

Detectives discovered the suspectʼs "strong" financial ties to Russia. In particular, they established that companies affiliated with him operate in the occupied territories of Ukraine and pay taxes to the Russian budget. The NABU detectives also fround out that he has a Russian passport and is connected to people involved in financing Russian troops and occupation bodies.

In October, the court took Ivanyushchenko into custody in absentia in a case of fraud involving the seizure of 18 hectares of state land for over UAH 160 million: during a corporate conflict between the former MP and a developer for control over the “Stolychnyi” market in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Yuriy Ivanyushchenko (also known as Yura Yenakievsky) was an MP of the 6th and 7th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. He fled Ukraine in late 2014. In early 2015, he was put on the wanted list on charges of embezzlement and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale and was suspected of illicit enrichment.

In early 2017, the courts closed all cases against Ivanyushchenko. The Supreme Court stated that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office was to blame for the closure of the cases. And on July 3, 2019, it became known that Ivanyushchenko had been removed from the wanted list.

SBU believes that Ivanyushchenko is a resident of the FSB and a "watcher" for the "DPR" by the Russian special services. He also appears in the case of alleged Russian influence on NABU — the special services said that the former regionalist is in close contact with the MP from the “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko.

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