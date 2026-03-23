Russians launched over 250 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On March 23, the Russians launched 251 strike drones over Ukraine, about 150 of them were “Shahed”-type. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 234 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

17 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in eight more. The consequences in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are currently known.

In Znamenka (Kirovohrad region), a man and a woman were injured — she was hospitalized.

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), two men were injured — both of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. In the morning, the occupiers again attacked the city — two more people were injured.

In the Odesa region, the occupiers attacked the port infrastructure — a warehouse and two private houses were damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.