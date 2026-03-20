Russians launched over 150 drones over Ukraine overnight. Two foreign ships damaged in Odesa

On the night of March 20, the Russians launched 156 strike drones over Ukraine, about 90 of them Shahed. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 133 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

19 drones were hit in 13 places, and debris fell in seven more. The consequences in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are currently known.

In Odesa, the occupiers attacked the seaport. Two civilian commercial vessels under the flags of Palau and Barbados (pictured), a grain bunker, administrative buildings, and port equipment were damaged.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Sinelnykivsky district, two men were injured — 65 and 40 years old. The older one was hospitalized in moderate condition.

A 30-year-old woman died in Zaporizhzhia district. A 48-year-old man and a ten-year-old boy were injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.