At night, the Navy attacked a company in Crimea that repairs Russian air defense systems

On the night of March 19, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other units, attacked an enterprise in occupied Crimea that serves Russian air defense.

This is reported by the Navy.

We are talking about the Innovation Center of the Granit enterprise, which is part of the “Almaz-Antey” concern. In particular, the concern services the equipment that forms the basis of the anti-aircraft "shield" of Crimea. Most often, the S-400 “Triumph”, S-300 “Favorit”, “Buk” and “Tor” air defense systems, as well as radar stations, are repaired there.

In addition, the Navy attacked a concentration of Russian troops near Strelka Bay in Sevastopol, and the General Staff reports that Ukrainian troops attacked: