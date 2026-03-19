Russians launched over 130 attack drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of March 19, the Russians launched 133 strike drones over Ukraine, about 70 of them “Shahed”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 109 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

20 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in seven more. The consequences in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are currently known.

In Odesa, the invaders attacked the Prymorsky, Kyivsky, and Khadzhibeysky districts of the city. Three people were previously injured.

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked infrastructure this morning. One person was injured and is in serious condition. More than 40 000 customers lost power.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 57-year-old woman was injured in the attack in the Synelnykivsky district. The enemy also attacked the Nikopol area and Kryvyi Rih region.

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