Politico: Trump administration seeks rapprochement with Russia to counter China

The administration of US President Donald Trump believes that if they encourage Russia to end the war with Ukraine, lift sanctions, and inject American investment into the Russian economy, it will ultimately help pull Russia away from China.

Politico reports this, citing a Trump administration official.

This view underscores the administration’s belief that the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States and the West is China, not Russia. While Chinese opposition is not the only reason the White House wants a truce, it helps explain why, after more than a year of fruitless talks and numerous threats to walk away, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner continue to seek a breakthrough.

A source told Politico that finding a way to get closer to Russia could create a different, very favorable balance of power with China. The US and Russia are continuing talks even despite numerous reports that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for war against the US and Israel.