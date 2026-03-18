Russians launched almost 150 attack drones over Ukraine overnight. A diesel locomotive was attacked in the Chernihiv region

On March 18, the Russians launched 147 strike drones into Ukraine, about 70 of them Shahed. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 128 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

15 drones were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in three more. The consequences in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions are currently known.

Kharkiv region

The occupiers attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. Five people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of two destroyed private houses.

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Chernihiv region

The invaders attacked a diesel locomotive — the driver and his assistant were injured.

Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

Donetsk region

The Russians attacked Kramatorsk with high-explosive aerial bombs. Eight people were injured, including two children. More than 30 private homes and two apartment buildings were damaged.

Краматорська міська рада / Telegram

Odesa region

A critical infrastructure facility was hit. There were no casualties.

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