News

Foreigner in Latvia gets 11 years for supplying “Starlink” to the Russian army

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

In Latvia, the Riga City Court sentenced an Azerbaijani citizen to 11 years in prison for supplying Starlink and other military goods to the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Baltic media Delfi.

The court found the man guilty of acting as part of an organized group that assisted a foreign state in undermining the territorial integrity of another country. He also violated EU sanctions, causing significant damage.

The man was ordered to spend three years under probation and will also be deported from Latvia with a five-year ban on re-entry. The three other members of the group — two Latvian citizens and one foreigner — will stand trial separately.

According to the investigation, the organized group ordered dozens of Starlink kits and other military goods — weapon parts, casings, bullets, and ballistic weather sensors — for a total of almost €200 000.

These goods were imported into Russia and sold to people associated with the Russian military. The case was investigated by the Latvian State Security Service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.