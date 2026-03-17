Foreigner in Latvia gets 11 years for supplying “Starlink” to the Russian army

In Latvia, the Riga City Court sentenced an Azerbaijani citizen to 11 years in prison for supplying Starlink and other military goods to the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Baltic media Delfi.

The court found the man guilty of acting as part of an organized group that assisted a foreign state in undermining the territorial integrity of another country. He also violated EU sanctions, causing significant damage.

The man was ordered to spend three years under probation and will also be deported from Latvia with a five-year ban on re-entry. The three other members of the group — two Latvian citizens and one foreigner — will stand trial separately.

According to the investigation, the organized group ordered dozens of Starlink kits and other military goods — weapon parts, casings, bullets, and ballistic weather sensors — for a total of almost €200 000.

These goods were imported into Russia and sold to people associated with the Russian military. The case was investigated by the Latvian State Security Service.

Since the beginning of February, verification of Starlink terminals from SpaceX has begun in Ukraine. This is because the Russian military used them to launch drones over Ukraine.

The Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops has collapsed, and assaults have been stopped in many areas.

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