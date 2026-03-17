Russians launched almost 180 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defense

On the night of March 17, the Russians launched 178 strike drones into Ukraine, about 110 of them were “Shahed”-type. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 154 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

22 drones were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in two more. The consequences in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions are currently known.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians struck the logistics innovation terminal of “Nova Post”. The company reported that six employees who were in shelter were injured — five received concussions, and one was wounded.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov stated that eight were injured — six employees received concussions, and two are in moderate condition.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

Two women were injured: in Pavlohrad and Synelnyky areas. Russians also attacked Nikopolsky district. Houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

Олександр Ганжа / Дніпропетровська ОДА (ОВА)

Odesa region

The occupiers attacked the south of the region: port, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties.

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