On March 16, actor and director Sean Penn arrived in Kyiv. For this reason, he missed the Oscars ceremony.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” published a video of the actorʼs arrival.

Tonight he was supposed to be in Los Angeles to receive his third statuette — as best supporting actor for the film "One Battle After Another".

In Kyiv, Penn has already met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskiy / Official

The actor gave one of his previous Oscars to Zelensky in 2022 before the end of the war — as a “symbol of faith in Ukraine’s victory”. And in the first year of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, he made the documentary “Superpower”, which was presented at the Berlinale in 2023.

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