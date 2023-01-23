Sean Pennʼs film about the war in Ukraine will be shown at the Berlinale

At the Berlin International Film Festival, the film "Superpower", which director Sean Penn shot in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, will be shown.

The special screening of the film will coincide with the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The film is about life in Ukraine after the start of a full-scale war. At first, the documentary was conceived as a portrait of Volodymyr Zelensky, but in the end, it became a celebration of the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

"Reality has forced the documentary to turn into something less comfortable and more meaningful," says the artistic director of the film festival, Carlo Chatrian.

Chatrian also clarified that there would be a lot of blue and yellow at the Berlinale this year, and the decision to show "Superpower" at the festival is partly due to the fact that the film festival will take place on the first anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The Berlin Film Festival will be held from February 16 to 26, 2023.