A film about Russians won an Oscar, but Sean Penn wasnʼt at the ceremony because he went to Ukraine. The main thing about the awards

On the night of March 16, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles. The most awards (6 out of 12 nominations) went to the film "One Battle After Another" directed by Paul Tom Anderson, a black comedy that tells the story of the confrontation between the repressive US state apparatus and a group of anarchists and ridicules the Donald Trump administrationʼs immigration policy.

Actor Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film, was not present at the ceremony. The New York Times, citing two sources, writes that he traveled to Ukraine.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode The film crew of the film "One Battle After Another." Getty Images / «Babel'»

In the Documentary category, the Danish-Czech film "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" about propaganda in a Russian elementary school won. In this nomination, Ukraine submitted the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" — directed by Mstyslav Chernov, winner of the 2024 Oscar for the film "20 Days in Mariupol".

However, it did not make it to the final list of nominees, so Ukraine did not compete for the award this year.

The full list of this yearʼs Oscar winners

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another."

Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another." Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan for his role in the film "Sinners."

Michael B. Jordan for his role in the film "Sinners." Best Actress: Jessie Buckley for her role in the film "Hamnet" — the 25-year-old actress became the youngest winner of the award in 2025.

Jessie Buckley for her role in the film "Hamnet" — the 25-year-old actress became the youngest winner of the award in 2025. Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn for his role in "One Battle After Another."

Sean Penn for his role in "One Battle After Another." Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan for her role in "Guns."

Amy Madigan for her role in "Guns." Best Foreign Film: Norwegian film "Sentimental Value".

Norwegian film "Sentimental Value". Best Short Film: Two films won: "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva."

Two films won: "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva." Best feature-length documentary: "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin."

"Mr. Nobody vs. Putin." Best Short Documentary Film: "All the Empty Rooms."

"All the Empty Rooms." Best Animated Film: "K-Pop Demon Hunters."

"K-Pop Demon Hunters." Best Animated Short Film: "The Girl Who Cried Pearls."

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls." Best Costumes: Kate Hawley for her costume work on the film "Frankenstein."

Kate Hawley for her costume work on the film "Frankenstein." Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler for his screenplay for "Sinners."

Ryan Coogler for his screenplay for "Sinners." Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another."

Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another." Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mike Gill, Cleona Fury, Jordan Samuel for the film "Frankenstein."

Mike Gill, Cleona Fury, Jordan Samuel for the film "Frankenstein." Best Editing: Andy Jurgensson for the film "One Battle After Another."

Andy Jurgensson for the film "One Battle After Another." Best Cinematography: Otam Dural Arkapau for the film "Sinners" — the first time a woman has won the award.

Otam Dural Arkapau for the film "Sinners" — the first time a woman has won the award. Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieaux for “Frankenstein”.

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieaux for “Frankenstein”. Best Original Song: Golden for "K-Pop Demon Hunters."

Golden for "K-Pop Demon Hunters." Best Original Score : Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson for the music for the film "Sinners."

: Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson for the music for the film "Sinners." Best Sound: F1: The Movie team.

F1: The Movie team. Best Visual Effects : Joe Letteri, Richard Bingham, Eric Sandon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

: Joe Letteri, Richard Bingham, Eric Sandon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The best music for the film is by composer Daniel Blumberg, who worked on the film "The Brutalist."

is by composer Daniel Blumberg, who worked on the film "The Brutalist." Best Casting Director: Cassandra Kouloukoundis for the film "One Battle After Another" — this award was presented for the first time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.