North Korea could have earned up to $14.4 billion from Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

North Korea could have received up to $14.4 billion from participating in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. This includes income from sending troops and exporting weapons to Russia.

This is stated in a report by the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy, Yonhap reports.

According to the study, from August 2023 to December 2025, Pyongyang could earn between $7.67 billion and $14.4 billion. A significant part of these funds could come from arms supplies to Russia. This is confirmed by satellite images.

The report also notes that since October 2024, the DPRK has sent troops to the Russian Federation at least four times, totaling more than 20 000 soldiers. The direct income from this, including military salaries and compensation for the dead, is estimated at approximately $620 million.

Analysts predict that if such cooperation continues, North Korea could receive about $560 million annually from the deployment of its troops alone. However, in fact, Pyongyang has so far received only 4–19.6% of the projected revenues.

The amount may increase, as the DPRK may receive additional compensation, in particular for the supply of high-precision components and materials.

North Koreaʼs participation in the war against Ukraine

The first military personnel from the DPRK arrived at the front to fight on the side of the Russian Federation back in October 2024, then it was about 12 thousand people. And in March 2025, North Korea sent another 3 thousand soldiers.

At first, both sides denied this, but on April 26, 2025, Russia officially acknowledged the participation of military personnel from the DPRK for the first time. Two days later, the DPRK also confirmed this, including that its military was fighting against Ukraine in the Kursk direction.

In January 2025, the Defense Forces captured the first two North Korean soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to hand them over to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In addition to manpower, the DPRK provides Russia with weapons. As early as January 4, 2024, Western media wrote that Russia had received a batch of ballistic missiles from the DPRK (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the US officially stated that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from the DPRK and had launched them over Ukraine.

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