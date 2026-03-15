Ukraine won its last medal at this yearʼs Paralympics. Oleksandr Kazik won silver

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr Kazik won silver in the 20-kilometer cross-country skiing event for people with visual impairments at the Paralympic Games in Milan. This is Ukraineʼs last medal at these competitions.

This is stated on the Paralympics website.

The Ukrainian was 8.2 seconds behind the winner, Jack Edikoff from the United States. This is the athleteʼs third medal at the 2026 Paralympics. He previously won gold and silver in two parabiathlon competitions.

Oleksandr Kazik and his guide Serhiy Kucheryavy. Національний паралімпійський комітет України

Three more Ukrainians participated in the race: Dmytro Suyarko took 7th place, Maksym Murashkovskyi — 10th, and Ihor Kravchuk — 13th.

This year, at the Paralympic Games, Ukraine took seventh place with 19 medals: three gold and eight silver and bronze medals. The first three places are behind China, the USA and the Russian Federation. However, in terms of the total number of medals, Ukraine is third.

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