Ukrainians win six more medals at the Paralympics (UPD)

On March 13, Ukrainians won six medals at the parabiathlon competitions.

In particular, Taras Rad took silver in the menʼs sprint pursuit in the class of athletes competing while sitting.

In first place is a representative of Kazakhstan, from whom the Ukrainian was 21 seconds behind. In third place is an athlete from China. In the same race, Ukrainians also took 8th, 9th, 12th, and 13th places.

This is Tarasʼ third medal at this yearʼs Paralympics. Previously, he won gold in the menʼs sprint and bronze in the individual event.

Національний паралімпійський комітет України

Two Ukrainians took a double podium in the womenʼs sprint pursuit. Iryna Bui came in second, less than 18 seconds behind the leader from Canada. And Oleksandra Kononova took third place. They competed in the class for athletes with hand disabilities.

In the same race, Ukrainians Lyudmila Lyashenko and Bohdana Konashuk took 6th and 7th places.

Національний паралімпійський комітет України

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi won the silver medal in the sprint pursuit among men with a disability in one arm. He was only 0.2 seconds behind the winner.

In addition, Oleksandr Kazik and Anatoliy Kovalevsky took silver and bronze in the biathlon sprint pursuit in the class of athletes with visual impairment.

Ukraine is in 7th place in the medal standings of the Winter Paralympics and has 16 medals (three gold, six silver and seven bronze), but is in second place in terms of total medals. China is in the lead, with the USA and Austria in second and third places.

