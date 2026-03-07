Ukraine led the medal standings on the first day of the 2026 Paralympics — athletes won six medals

According to the results of the first competitive day of this yearʼs Paralympic Games, the Ukrainian national team became the leader in the medal standings.

This is stated on the website of the International Paralympic Committee.

In total, Ukrainian athletes won six medals: three gold, one silver and two bronze. The first gold for Ukraine was won by parabiathlete Taras Rad in the sitting sprint. Another gold and bronze medal for Ukraine were won by parabiathletes Oleksandra Kononova and Lyudmila Lyashenko in the standing sprint.

Ukrainian parabiathletes won three more medals in the menʼs sprint race among athletes with visual impairments. Ukrainians took all three medals: Oleksandr Kazik — gold, Yaroslav Reshetynskyi — silver, and Anatoliy Kovalevskyi — bronze.

The Ukrainian national team is currently leading the medal standings at the Paralympics. In terms of the number of awards, Ukrainians are tied with the Chinese national team. Ukraine is higher on the list because it has more gold medals. Next are the national teams of Austria, the USA, and Germany.

Medal standings of the first day of the 2026 Paralympics

The 2026 Paralympic Games will be held in Italy from March 6 to 15. Ukraine will be represented by 35 Paralympians in four sports — parabiathlon, paraskiing, paramountain skiing, and parasnowboarding.

