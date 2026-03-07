Ukraine won its first gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games in parabiathlon

Ukraine won its first gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games. Parabiathlete Taras Rad won the sitting class sprint.

Suspilne writes about this.

Ukrainian Taras Rad outpaced two Chinese athletes in the sitting sprint. For Rad, this is the second Paralympic gold of his career: he first won the 12.5 km race at the Paralympics in Beijing.

The Ukrainian national team began the competition with the menʼs sitting sprint race. 28 athletes started, including five Ukrainians: Oleksandr Aleksyk, Pavlo Bal, Vasyl Kravchuk, Taras Rad and Hryhorii Shymko.

Rad covered the distance without a single miss and finished with a time of 19:55.5. Thanks to this, he was ahead of his rivals and won gold.

Another Ukrainian Vasyl Kravchuk took fourth place, also shooting without a miss and losing 31.5 seconds to the winners. Oleksandr Aleksyk was ninth, Pavlo Bal finished 12th, and Hryhorii Shymko was 15th.

The opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympics took place on March 6. The competitions will last until March 15. These will be the first games since 2014 where Russian athletes will compete under their flag.

