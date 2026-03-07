Ukraine won two more Paralympic medals — biathletes Kononova and Lyashenko won gold and bronze

Ukrainian parabiathletes Oleksandra Kononova and Lyudmila Lyashenko won gold and bronze medals in the 7.5 km standing sprint race at the 2026 Paralympic Games.

This was reported by the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

Kononova became the Paralympic champion in biathlon for the third time, her first gold in 12 years in this sport.

In total, these are Ukraineʼs second and third medals at this yearʼs Paralympics, which are taking place in Italy from March 6 to 15. Taras Rad won the first gold for Ukraine in the sitting sprint.

