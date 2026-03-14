Russians attacked a train in the Sumy region, and in Zaporizhzhia 14 people were injured. The main thing about Russian attacks during the day

During the day of March 14, the Russians shelled Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson. Babel has compiled the main facts about the consequences of the attacks.

Zaporizhzhia

The invaders attacked the city with guided aerial bombs at around 4:30 PM. It is known that 13 people were injured and one man was killed. 12 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses were damaged.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Sumy region

At around 5:00 PM, a Russian drone hit a diesel locomotive at the tail of the Smorodine-Vorozhba commuter passenger train. No injuries were reported.

The Russians are attacking passenger trains for the second time today: this morning, a drone hit a suburban train in the Kharkiv region: the train driver and three of his colleagues were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The occupiers attacked the Nikopol, Synelnyky, and Kryvyi Rih districts almost 40 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Nine people were injured: seven in the Nikopol region and two in the Synelnyky region. A 34-year-old man from the Nikopol region was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Synelnyky region, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and in the Nikopol region, there were also enterprises, a hospital, a lyceum, an administrative building, shops, and a post office.

Kherson

The occupiers attacked the central part of the city at noon: six people were injured, five of them in the hospital.

Kyiv region

The number of people killed in the night attack on the Kyiv region has also increased to five. A man from Brovary was killed. In total, four people died in the city that night. Another person was killed by the enemy in the Vyshhorod district.