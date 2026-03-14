“Zircons”, “Iskanders”, “Kalibers” — the Russians launched 68 missiles and 430 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down

On the night of March 14, Russian troops launched 68 missiles of various types and 430 attack drones to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 460 Russian air targets, including:

one of two “Zircon” anti-ship missiles;

seven of 13 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

all 25 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

all 24 X-101 cruise missiles;

one of the four X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

402 of 430 strike drones.

Six more missiles and 28 strike drones hit 11 places, with debris falling in seven locations.

The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region — 4 people were killed there, 15 were injured. The Russians also struck in the Zaporizhzhia region — four people were injured there, including two children. A private house was damaged.

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Also this night, a Russian drone hit a commuter train in the Kharkiv region. The driver and his assistant were injured. The diesel locomotive, which was being used, was damaged due to a lack of voltage in the contact network.

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The energy sector was also under attack by the Russians — there are power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions this morning. In some regions, power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outages for all categories of consumers are in effect.

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