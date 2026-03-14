Russians massively attacked Kyiv region at night. There are dead and injured. Power outages are on

On the night of March 14, Russian military forces attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Four people were killed and 15 others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities were hit by the Russians. Almost 30 facilities were damaged in four districts.

In the Vyshhorod area, a high-rise building and warehouses were damaged.

In the Brovary area, there are two private houses, a dormitory, non-residential, office and industrial buildings, restaurant premises, a garage cooperative, and cars.

In the Obukhiv area, two schools and a kindergarten, three private houses, a high-rise building, non-residential and industrial premises were damaged.

And in the Bucha area, a private house was damaged.

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Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and part of Bucha area this morning. Electric transport was also temporarily suspended in the capital due to a power outage in some sections of the network. It was restored at 08:20.

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