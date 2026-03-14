Greek tanker damaged in attack in Black Sea. It was heading to Novorossiysk

The Greek Shipping Ministry said that the Greek oil tanker “Maran Homer” was damaged by a shell or drone attack in the Black Sea while en route to Russia.

Bloomberg and Reuters write about this.

The vessel was attacked on the morning of March 14, about 26 kilometers from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, in international waters. It was awaiting orders to enter the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Novorossiysk to receive a cargo of Kazakh crude oil.

The tanker is currently moving under its own power, no oil has spilled. All 24 crew members are safe, and there were no injuries. The Kazakh Energy Ministry said that there was no Kazakh oil on board at the time of the attack.

Greek Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias said his country would defend the interests of its fleet and raise the issue in the European Council.