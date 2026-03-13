Eight EU countries call for ban on former Russian military personnel from entering Schengen

Eight European Union countries are in favour of banning entry to the Schengen area for Russians who participated in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

The leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Romania have jointly appealed to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They believe that any entry of former Russian combatants into the Schengen area is a threat to all EU countries.

On February 23, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas reported that she and the European Commission were working to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.

"We donʼt want war criminals and saboteurs walking our streets," she added.

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