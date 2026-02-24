EU reduces Russian mission in Brussels and works to ban former Russian military personnel from entering Schengen zone

European Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas reported that the European Union is reducing the staff of the Russian mission in Brussels to 40 people.

Her words were reported by the press service of the European External Action Service.

"We will not tolerate abuse of diplomatic power," Kallas stressed.

She also reported that they are working with the European Commission to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.

"We donʼt want war criminals and saboteurs roaming our streets," the diplomat added.

On Monday, February 23, the Council of the European Union expanded sanctions against Russia for massive human rights violations, adding eight more Russian citizens to the list. In addition, the EU extended sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine for another year, until February 24, 2027.

