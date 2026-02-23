The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for another year

The European Union has extended the sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine for another year, until February 24, 2027.

The text of the decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU on February 23.

The decision will take effect on February 24, the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In a statement, the EU noted that it considers it appropriate to maintain all measures against Moscow in force as long as its actions continue to violate the norms of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in the UN Charter.

They also recalled the UN General Assembly resolution, which demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally" withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and cease all military actions, including attacks on civilian objects.

On February 6, 2026, the European Commission presented the 20th package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among the proposals: a complete ban on maritime services for the export of Russian oil. Bloomberg wrote that this concerns insurance and transportation necessary for the transportation of Russian oil, regardless of the price of the product.

The previous, 19th package of sanctions was approved by the EU in October 2025. This package introduced new restrictions on Russiaʼs oil and gas and financial sectors and its shadow fleet.

