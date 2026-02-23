News

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for another year

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The European Union has extended the sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine for another year, until February 24, 2027.

The text of the decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU on February 23.

The decision will take effect on February 24, the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In a statement, the EU noted that it considers it appropriate to maintain all measures against Moscow in force as long as its actions continue to violate the norms of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in the UN Charter.

They also recalled the UN General Assembly resolution, which demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally" withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and cease all military actions, including attacks on civilian objects.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.