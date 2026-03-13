Reuters: Trumpʼs advisers are divided on the war. Some advise to declare it over, others to continue pressuring Iran

Donald Trumpʼs advisers are arguing about when and how to declare a US victory over Iran, which has led to Trumpʼs public statements about the war being volatile recently.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

In recent days, Trump has moved away from the ambitious goals he proclaimed at the start of the war on February 28 and has begun to say that he views the conflict as a limited campaign whose main objectives have already been accomplished.

But his message remains unclear, even for energy markets, which have reacted sharply to the US presidentʼs statements. On March 11, at a rally in Kentucky, he said: "We won the war," but immediately added: "We donʼt want to leave too soon, do we? We have to finish the job."

Economic advisers and officials, including from the Treasury Department and the National Economic Council, warned Trump that the oil shock and rising gasoline prices could quickly undermine support for the war within the United States.

Political advisers, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her deputy James Blair, also stress the political risks. They advise the president to define victory narrowly and to show that the operation is limited and almost complete.

Instead, hawks are calling for continued military pressure on Iran. They include Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton, as well as media commentator Mark Levin. They believe that the United States should prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and respond harshly to attacks on American military personnel and shipping.

The third position is occupied by Trumpʼs populist base and figures such as strategist Steve Bannon and TV host Tucker Carlson. They call for not getting involved in another protracted conflict in the Middle East.

“He is letting the hawks think the campaign is ongoing, the markets that the war may be over soon, and his base that the escalation will be limited,” said one of Trump’s advisers.

The White House denies these allegations. Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that the material is based on "gossip and speculation from anonymous sources" who are not involved in discussions with the president.