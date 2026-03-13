Iran attacked a French base in Iraq, one dead and one injured

On March 12, Iran attacked a joint base of French and Kurdish forces in the city of Makhmur in Iraq with drones.

This was reported by Erbil Governor Omed Koshnow, a Reuters source in the security service, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

At least six soldiers were injured, one of whom later died — it was Senior Adjutant Arnaud Frion.

Macron stressed that the forces that have been involved in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) since 2015 were hit, and called the attack unacceptable.

"A war in Iran cannot justify such attacks," the president added.

War in Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has told his aides that he would support eliminating Iranʼs new supreme leader if he refuses to comply with US demands.

The conflict has brought tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, to a near standstill. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass through it, tens of millions of barrels a day. Markets reacted immediately, sending oil, gas and precious metals soaring in price, with oil soaring above $100 a barrel.

