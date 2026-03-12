Syrsky: Russia plans to increase the number of drone troops to 101 000 by April

By April 1, the Russian army plans to increase the number of its UAVs troops to 101 000 servicemen.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

He noted that according to intelligence, this year the Russians are accelerating the formation of UAV units, trying to change the course of hostilities, in particular in the southern directions.

In addition, the Russians can already produce over 19 000 FPV drones per day. At the same time, according to Syrsky, the Ukrainian military continues to maintain an advantage in the use of these drones.

In February alone, Ukrainian drones attacked over 105 000 Russian targets, a quarter of these drones belonging to the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And fiber-optic FPV drones hit over 4 000 positions of Russian army pilots in a month.

Also, to counter enemy strike drones, UAV interceptor platoons are being created in the Armed Forces units. Their task is to destroy enemy FPV drones, quadcopters, strike drones, and improve logistics for our troops. Anti-drone rifles, electronic warfare equipment, net launchers, etc. are used.

In addition, Syrsky reported that in February of this year, Ukrainian fighters regained control over more territory than the Russian army had captured. This is the first time since the Kursk offensive operation in 2024.

