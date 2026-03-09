Zelensky signed a law on deferment for military personnel under “18-24 contract”

President of Ukraine Zelensky signed the law No. 13574, which guarantees a one-year deferment from mobilization for military personnel who have completed their service under the "18-24 contract".

This is stated in the title page of the relevant law.

The document establishes a 12-month deferment from mobilization for citizens aged 18 to 25 who, during martial law, signed a one-year contract and were released from military service after its completion.

What does the "Contract 18-24" program entail?

On February 11, Ukraine officially launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. The main conditions: demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to UAH 2 million per year.

For the contract, you can receive UAH one million. UAH 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to UAH 120 000. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

Citizens aged 18 to 24 who sign a contract can only hold combat positions.

