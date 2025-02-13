Annual contracts for Ukrainians aged 18-24: Cabinet of Ministers shows new details

The Ukrainian government has adopted a resolution on contracts for people aged 18-24 who are not subject to mobilization. Details of the pilot project have emerged.

This is stated in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153, published on the government portal.

Recruiting centers and recruiters of direct brigades are engaged in the selection of people. The contract will be concluded for a year, the requirement to participate in combat operations for at least 6 months is mandatory. Volunteers will be able to serve in the following positions:

shooter;

senior rifleman;

sniper;

rifleman-sanitary officer;

grenade launcher assistant;

grenade launcher;

senior grenade launcher;

scout;

senior intelligence officer.

If a servicemanʼs health condition does not allow him to hold the above-mentioned positions, he may be assigned to other positions.

Basic military training (BMT) for such contract soldiers will last from 45 days, with an additional 14 days allocated for professional training and 14 days of an adaptation course in a military unit.

The volunteer will receive 1 million hryvnias in three installments: the first in the amount of 200 thousand hryvnias after signing the contract, the second in the amount of 300 thousand hryvnias after completing training and engaging in combat operations, and the third in the amount of 500 thousand hryvnias on the day of discharge from service after the contract ends.

In the event of systematic non-fulfillment of the terms of the contract, the person shall reimburse the one-time cash assistance paid to him in full. This means two or more times of being held criminally, administratively or disciplinary liable. The unreceived part of such assistance shall not be paid.

After completing their contract, servicemen aged 18-24 will receive a one-year deferment from mobilization, the right to travel abroad, and a 0% mortgage.

The Ministry of Defense also promised young volunteers free university education within the limits of state quotas, free transportation and utility benefits, and medical care, including dentistry and dentures.

You can apply on the website 18-24.army.gov.ua or through the "Reserve+" application with the latest update.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.