Hungary prepares ground for long-term seizure of stolen money and valuables from “Oschadbank” (UPD)

The leader of the faction of Hungaryʼs ruling party “Fidesz” Mate Kocsis has submitted to parliament a bill regarding the seized funds and valuables of the Ukrainian “Oschadbank”, which provides for their arrest until the end of the investigation in Hungary.

The text of the bill is published on the website of the Hungarian Parliament, and its details are explained by Telex.

Kocsis proposed that the assets stolen last week be considered confiscated pending the completion of the procedure initiated by the National Tax and Customs Service. He proposes that the inspection be carried out within 60 days of the law coming into force.

The document provides for the following verification objectives:

to establish the identities of the carriers and their "possible links to criminal or terrorist organizations";

assess the consequences of the transport for Hungaryʼs national security.

determine whether some of the cash and gold was used in Hungary, and if so, by whom and for what purposes, as well as the impact on national security.

This bill will be discussed by the Hungarian Parliament in an extraordinary session.

UPD at 18:25: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha believes that Hungaryʼs attempt to legalize the illegal seizure of “Oschadbank” money proves that they have no legal basis for it.

"They are simply adding lawlessness to lawlessness. We will hold everyone involved accountable — not only for stealing money, but also, above all, for the cruel treatment of seven citizens of Ukraine, which is a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights and the Vienna Convention," he noted.