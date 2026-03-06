Azerbaijan claims to have prevented terrorist attacks planned by Iran

Azerbaijanʼs State Security Service said that Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was planning a series of "terrorist provocations" on the territory of the country.

This is reported by AZERTAC.

Among the targets were the Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, one of the leaders of the Mountain Jews religious community, and the Ashkenazi synagogue.

The Azerbaijani security service says that three explosives were brought into the country in a parcel for the attack, which have already been intercepted and neutralized.

Three Iranian citizens are suspected of planning terrorist attacks. They have been detained.

What preceded

The day before, on March 5, the Azerbaijani authorities reported that drones from Iranian territory had attacked the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, which is part of Azerbaijan. One drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport, the other near a school in the village of Shekerabad. Two civilians were injured.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the Iranian drone attack a terrorist attack and declared "number one combat readiness" for the countryʼs forces.

He stated that those who committed this terrorist attack must be held accountable, and threatened with an “iron fist”. Azerbaijan demands that Iran provide an explanation and apologize. At the same time, Aliyev emphasized that his country does not and will not participate in operations against Iran.

