Azerbaijani President Aliyev declared combat readiness level 1 after Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan airport

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the countryʼs Armed Forces have been put on combat readiness level No. 1 after the drone attack on Nakhchivan. The military is ready to carry out any operation.

He said this during a meeting of the Security Council, reports the Azerbaijani media outlet Minval Politika.

According to Aliyev, all key security structures — units of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, and other special forces — have been placed on full combat readiness. They have been ordered to be ready to carry out any tasks.

The president called Iranʼs attack a "terrorist act" against Azerbaijan and said those who tried to test the countryʼs strength had already received a "devastating response". He said the current incident would have the same outcome, and those involved would "regret what they did".

Aliyev also said that Azerbaijan had previously helped Iran evacuate its embassy staff from Lebanon. According to the president, Iranʼs deputy foreign minister had asked Baku for help because the Iranian side did not have the necessary capabilities for evacuation.

According to Aliyev, he immediately ordered a plane to be sent to evacuate the diplomats. Iran even offered to pay for this service, but the Azerbaijani side refused the money, stating that in difficult times, assistance should be provided without calculation.

The president stressed that Azerbaijan had subsequently suffered a “vile and cowardly blow” to Nakhichevan. He warned that no one should try to test the country’s strength.

Iranʼs attack on Azerbaijan

On Thursday, March 5, Azerbaijani authorities said that drones from Iran had crashed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhchivan airport, the other near a school in the village of Shekerabad. Two civilians were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Iranʼs Foreign Ministry denied Tehranʼs involvement in the attack on Nakhichevan airport in Azerbaijan. It says it only attacks countries where "Iranʼs enemies" have military bases. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces blamed Israel for the attack.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned Iranʼs strike on Azerbaijan. According to the Minister Andriy Sybiha, it demonstrates that the regime in Tehran is a global threat, not just a regional one.

"And we are talking not only about Iran, but also about its terrorist accomplices, in particular Russia."