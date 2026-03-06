SBU struck an aircraft repair plant and “Pantsir-S2” complexes in Crimea, Babel sources report

Drones from the SBU “Alpha” Special Operations Center struck an aircraft repair plant and “Pantsir-S2” complexes in Crimea on the night of March 6.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the special services.

Special service drones hit the production workshops of the Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and military equipment positions near the Dzhankoi airfield (Pushkino village).

Previously, during the attack, drones targeted:

two “Pantsir-S2” complexes;

the “Mohajer-6” drone on the airfield;

ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun on a truck;

two fuel tankers;

ground control station of the UAV "Forpost".

"SBUʼs systematic special operations in Crimea are aimed at destroying the military infrastructure that Russia uses to attack Ukraine. We are purposefully knocking out the enemyʼs air defense systems, drones, and equipment in order to weaken its ability to cover its bases and strike Ukrainian cities. The enemy will not be able to feel safe — especially on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea," an informed source in SBU reported.

On March 6, GUR reported on a successful operation in Crimea, which was carried out back in February. The military attacked boats and ships of the Russian army.

