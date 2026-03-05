Almost UAH 6.9 million bail was posted for former head of SBU in the Zhytomyr region Kompanichenko in a bribery case

Bail was set at UAH 6 million 980 000 for Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Zhytomyr region. He is involved in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters.

This was reported by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The court clarified that after posting bail, Kompanichenko cannot leave the Zhytomyr region without permission, must surrender his passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

Last week, he and Air Force Logistics Commander Andriy Ukrainets were sent to pre-trial detention. They are suspected of embezzling UAH 1.4 billion allocated for the construction of collapsible arch shelters for aircraft.

The SBU inspections revealed that their designs did not meet security requirements, the shelters did not guarantee proper protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated. Despite this, advance payments began to be transferred to contractors.

To hide the embezzlement of funds and stop the inspections, the Ukrainian asked Kompanichenko to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence. While trying to transfer some of the money, the participants in the scheme were detained.

On February 27, the court sent the Ukrainian to a pre-trial detention center. The court imposed a similar preventive measure on Kompanichenko. Yesterday, March 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed him from his post by decree.

