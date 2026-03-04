Zelensky dismissed the head of SBU of the Zhytomyr region Kompanichenko, who is suspected of bribery

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree dismissing Volodymyr Kompanichenko from the position of head of the SBU Department in the Zhytomyr region. The former head is involved in a corruption case involving aircraft shelters.

This is stated in the decree on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Last week, he and Air Force Logistics Commander Andriy Ukrainets were sent to pre-trial detention. They are suspected of embezzling UAH 1.4 billion allocated for the construction of collapsible arch shelters for aircraft.

The SBU inspections revealed that their designs did not meet security requirements, the shelters did not guarantee proper protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated. Despite this, advance payments began to be made to contractors.

To hide the embezzlement of funds and stop the inspections, the Ukrainian asked Kompanichenko to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence. While trying to transfer some of the money, the participants in the scheme were detained.

Already on February 27, the court sent Ukrainets to a pre-trial detention center. The court imposed a similar preventive measure on Kompanichenko.

