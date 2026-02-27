The Air Force Logistics Commander was sent to pretrial detention by the court. He is suspected of embezzling

The court remanded Colonel Andriy Ukrainets, the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in custody until April 25 with the alternative of a bail of UAH 7 million.

This is reported by a correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

A similar preventive measure was imposed today by the court on the head of SBU in the Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanichenko, whom investigators consider to be an accomplice of the Ukrainian.

They are charged with abuse of power by a military official under martial law, committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, as well as offering and providing illegal benefits. Both face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

What is known about the case?

In May 2025, the state allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the construction of aircraft shelters. However, the SBU inspections revealed that the projects did not meet safety requirements, the shelters did not guarantee proper protection of aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated.

Despite this, the contractors began to receive advance payments. In order to hide the embezzlement of funds and stop inspections, the commander of the Air Force Logistics Andriy Ukrainets turned to the head of the regional SBU department with a request to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence.

According to the investigation, he agreed and acted as a "guarantor" of the scheme, since he had previously involved one of the contractors. Law enforcement officers established that the defendants offered about UAH 13 million (1% of the financing amount) for concealing the embezzlement.

They also planned to involve "loyal" auditors to prepare fictitious conclusions on the quality of construction. On February 25, while trying to transfer some of the money, the participants in the scheme were detained. $320 thousand was seized from them.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko also published recordings of the suspectsʼ conversations. They express their willingness to become guarantors of a scheme of thefts during the construction of shelters. One of them questions the importance of the work, emphasizing that the issue of their actual implementation is of no interest to anyone. Another assures that "the issue will be closed within a week".

