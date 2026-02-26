The Air Force Logistics Commander and the head of the regional SBU were declared the suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Regional Department of the Security Service (SBU) of the Zhytomyr region were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion allocated for the construction of aircraft shelters.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The day before, law enforcement officers detained both officials. The names of the suspects are not being disclosed, but Babelʼs sources say they are Colonels Andriy Ukrainets and Volodymyr Kompanichenko.

They are charged with abuse of power by a military official under martial law, committed in advance by a group of persons, as well as offering and providing illegal benefits. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko also published recordings of the suspectsʼ conversations. They express their willingness to become guarantors of a scheme of thefts during the construction of shelters. One of them questions the importance of the work, emphasizing that no one is interested in the issue of its actual implementation, while the other assures that "the issue will be closed within a week".

