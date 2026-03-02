The government has appointed a new supervisory board for “Naftogaz”. Who is included

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new composition of the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz Ukraine” based on the nomination committeeʼs submission.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Supervisory Board consists of six members: four independent and two state representatives.

Independent members:

Robert Szleszynski (Poland) is an expert in corporate governance and energy.

Erik Rasmussen (Denmark) is an expert in energy and infrastructure financing, particularly at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He has worked on corporate governance reform of Ukrainian state-owned enterprises, including “Naftogaz”.

Duncan Nightingale (Canada) is a specialist in operational management of energy assets extraction and development. He headed the Supervisory Board of “Ukrnafta”, in particular, he implemented the practices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Thor Martin Anfinnsen (Norway). He held senior positions at Norwegian energy giant “Equinor”. As a current member of the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz”, he ensures continuity of management and implementation of European standards.

State representatives on the supervisory board:

Anna Artemenko is the Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Kostyantyn Maryevych is the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (re-elected to the Council).

The Prime Minister also announced that the government is completing the renewal of the supervisory boards of the entire energy sector — “Centrenergo”, “Ukrainian Distribution Networks”, “Ukrenergo”, “Ukrhydroenergo”, “GTS Operator of Ukraine”, and others.

This audit and renewal began in November — the impetus for this was the investigation into corruption at “Energoatom”. In early December, Volodymyr Zelensky reported a massive overhaul of the supervisory boards of energy companies. On December 3, most of their members resigned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.