Canada declares new military aid package for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

Canada will provide 300 million Canadian dollars ($220 million) in military aid to Ukraine and impose sanctions against 100 vessels of Russiaʼs shadow fleet.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty told reporters, Reuters reports.

The new funds are part of a 2 billion Canadian dollar ($1.458 billion) package unveiled by McGuinty. Most of the funding was already announced in the budget presented in November 2025.

Following the results of the “Ramstein” format meeting on February 13, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Canada is allocating €42 million for the "Danish model" of procurement and €37 million for medical assistance.

