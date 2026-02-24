The US insists on concluding a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4. On this day, the country will celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing US allies.

But European officials, NATO representatives and some American officials are skeptical of such a deadline. The newspaperʼs interlocutors say that there is currently no indication that Putin is ready to make a deal that does not meet his demands.

The Russian dictator, as before, wants to gain control over the territory of the entire Donetsk region and the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The media notes that three rounds of trilateral talks held this year in Abu Dhabi and Geneva failed to produce a breakthrough, and Ukraineʼs European allies were largely excluded from them.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN that US leader Donald Trump wants Ukraine to sign a peace agreement with Russia and security guarantees with the US and European countries at the same time. According to his plan, this should happen during a large ceremony that will mark the end of the war.

Instead, Zelensky insists that security guarantees must first be agreed upon and ratified by the US Congress. This, he says, will give the Ukrainian people confidence that they can rely on their allies in the future.

In early February, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States wants to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine by June of this year. This proposal from the American side was made during trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5.

According to Zelensky, the Americans will probably put pressure on Russia and Ukraine in the upcoming negotiations according to this schedule, because then they will have another priority — the US congressional elections. Since then, two more rounds of talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States have taken place in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.

