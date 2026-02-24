Reuters: Iran nears deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles from China

Iran is close to a deal with China to buy anti-ship cruise missiles, while the US is deploying a large naval force off Iranʼs coast in preparation for possible strikes on the country.

Reuters writes about this, citing sources.

A deal for the Chinese-made CM-302 missiles is nearing completion, although a delivery date has not yet been agreed. The supersonic missiles have a range of nearly 180 miles and are designed to evade ship defenses by flying low and fast. Their deployment would significantly enhance Iran’s strike capabilities and pose a threat to U.S. naval forces in the region, two weapons experts said.

Negotiations with China to buy the systems, which began at least two years ago, accelerated sharply after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June. As the talks entered their final stages last summer, senior Iranian military and government officials, including Iran’s deputy defense minister, Massoud Orai, arrived in China, according to two security officials. Orai’s visit had not been previously reported.

Reuters was unable to determine how many missiles the potential deal might include, how much Iran agreed to pay, and whether China would implement the agreement given rising tensions in the region.

If the transfer goes through, the missiles would be some of the most advanced military equipment China has ever supplied to Iran and would violate a UN arms embargo imposed in 2006. Sanctions were lifted in 2015 as part of a nuclear deal with the US and its allies, and were reinstated last September.

A few days earlier, the FT reported that Iran had signed a secret €500 million deal with Russia to purchase weapons to restore air defense systems damaged last year during the war with Israel.

What preceded

Iran is currently in a tense relationship with the United States, as the countries cannot reach an agreement on a nuclear deal. Because of this, the States is deploying additional weapons to the Middle East, and media outlets, citing sources, write that the United States is considering options to attack Iran to increase pressure.

On February 1, Trump said that Iran was in “serious talks” with the United States about its nuclear program, and hinted at a “satisfactory” deal that would avoid military action. Trump said that based on the results of the talks, he would decide what to do with Iran.

On February 15, Iran said it was ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if the Americans were ready to discuss lifting sanctions.

On February 20, Trump gave Iran 10-15 days to agree to a nuclear deal or "bad things will happen".

