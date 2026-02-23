FT: Iran signs secret €500m deal with Russia to refurbish air defense systems

Iran has signed a secret €500 million deal with Russia to purchase weapons to restore air defense systems damaged last year during the war with Israel.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing documents and sources.

The agreement for the supply of 500 Verba portable launchers and 2 500 9M336 missiles was concluded by the state arms exporter “Rosoboronexport” and the Moscow representative of the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces of Iran.

“Verba” is a relatively inexpensive and mobile infrared-guided system that can engage aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones at low altitudes. However, it is unlikely to radically change the balance of power in a potential conflict with the United States or Israel.

The contract was arranged by Ruhollah Katebi, an official who previously helped negotiate the sale of hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine. The US imposed sanctions on him in 2024.

According to the FT, one missile costs €170 000, and the launcher costs €40 000. The package also includes 500 Mowgli-2 night vision sights. Deliveries are scheduled for 2027-2029, but Iran could receive some of the systems earlier.

Iranʼs ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali confirmed the military cargo from Russia, saying that recent flights demonstrate the implementation of defense agreements.

According to the publication, the Russian Il-76TD transport aircraft flew from “Mineralnye Vody” to Karaj (Iran), at least three times in eight days, with another flight taking place at the end of December.

The arms supply contracts between Iran and Russia were signed back in October 2021, before the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. As Bloomberg reported in January 2026, citing sources, one of the packages was worth approximately $2.7 billion.

