Trump says Iran is in “serious talks” with US over nuclear program

The US President Donald Trump said Iran is in talks with Washington over its nuclear program and hinted at a deal that would avoid military action.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, The Guardian reports.

According to Trump, Iran must conclude a "satisfactory" agreement that will result in the country not having nuclear weapons.

"I donʼt know if they will do it. But they are negotiating with us. Serious negotiations," he said.

Trump also said that US allies in the Middle East are not being informed of plans for possible strikes for security reasons.

"We canʼt tell them about the plan. If I told them about the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you about the plan — in fact, it could be even worse," he told reporters.

At the same time, the US president refused to clarify whether he had made a decision on further action against Iran.

"Weʼll see if we can do something, or weʼll see what happens... We have a large fleet heading there," Trump added.

What preceded

Amid massive anti-government protests in Iran in January, Donald Trump threatened to intervene. On January 27, the United States sent a naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to the coast of Iran.

This has heightened fears that a direct confrontation could break out between the US and Iran. Tehran has previously warned that if attacked it would respond with missile strikes on US bases, ships and allies, including Israel.

Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks, but without discussing missile programs and defense capabilities.

On January 29, CNN sources reported that the US president is again considering the possibility of large-scale strikes on Iran after talks on limiting its nuclear program and ballistic missile production failed to yield results.

