SBU detains first suspects in Starlink registration for Russians. They face life imprisonment

A man and a woman were detained in the Odesa region, suspected of illegally registering Starlink terminals in their names so that these systems could be used by the Russian military.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, two residents of Izmail — a 36-year-old unemployed man and his 28-year-old unemployed roommate — were recruited by Russians through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

They were promised to pay $30 for registering each Starlink terminal used by the Russian military.

To activate more such devices, the perpetrators tried to involve others in the scheme. In particular, for the "trip to the ASC", where Starlink is verified, they were going to recruit one of the local drug addicts.

A man and a woman were charged with high treason, which could result in life imprisonment. During the searches, mobile phones containing evidence of their work for the enemy were seized from them. Both suspects are currently in custody.

SBU warns that the occupiers are resorting to manipulation to register Starlink. In particular, they are placing ads on the Internet, posing as Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "purchased Starlink with their own money and currently cannot register it", so they are turning to citizens "for help".

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on citizens to be vigilant and not succumb to such provocations.

Since early February, verification of Starlink terminals from SpaceX has begun in Ukraine. All because the Russian military used them to launch drones over Ukraine. The Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops has collapsed, and assaults have been stopped in many areas.

Against this backdrop, the Russians began recruiting Ukrainians online to register terminals in their name. SBU warned that this would result in criminal liability.

