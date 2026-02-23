Ukraine imported liquefied gas from the US for the first time through a terminal in Germany

“Naftogaz of Ukraine” Group, in partnership with “TotalEnergies”, has made the first delivery of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) through a terminal in Germany.

This was reported on February 23 by the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz” Serhiy Koretsky.

The supply of LNG from the United States was organized through the Deutsche “ReGas” terminal on the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea.

After regasification in Germany, “Naftogaz” will deliver gas through Poland to Ukraine.

"For us, this is not just a new direction. It is the result of trust and coordinated work with partners. In the context of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, each additional gas supply channel increases our energy security," Koretsky emphasized.

In November 2025, “Naftogaz” and the Polish company ORLEN agreed on the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the United States. In early February 2026, Ukraine received the first shipment of American liquefied gas — almost 100 million cubic meters.

