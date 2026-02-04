Ukraine received the first shipment of liquefied gas from the United States in 2026

Ukraine received the first shipment of American liquefied gas in 2026 — almost 100 million cubic meters.

This was reported by Serhiy Koretsky, the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”.

The delivery was organized in partnership with the Polish state-owned concern ORLEN. At the end of January, the gas was delivered to the terminal in Świnoujście, Poland, after which it entered the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

These additional volumes are especially important during periods of severe frost and against the backdrop of Russian attacks on gas and energy infrastructure. To put that into perspective: this volume is enough for about a month of winter consumption for about 700 000 families.

In total, Ukraine plans to import up to 1 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas from the US in 2026. The next batches have already been contracted — they are expected in February and March.

In 2025, “Naftogaz” Group imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas to ensure the heating season in Ukraine, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

The DTEK energy holding company signed a contract with the American company Venture Global to import liquefied natural gas back in June 2024. Although Europe was already the largest importer of American LNG, Ukraine had never purchased it directly before.

