Investigation: Ukrainian model scouted girls for sex offender Epstein

A Ukrainian model scouted young girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In return, the businessman paid for her education in the US.

This was found out by journalists from Investigation.Info while analyzing the "Epstein files".

According to the investigation, from 2015 to 2019, Nastya N. scouted young girls for Epstein. In return, the businessman paid for her studies in the United States, airfare to Kyiv and back, and visits to beauty salons in New York, as well as buying her a laptop.

Journalists note that Nastya N. sent Epstein photos and videos of candidates for the role of "assistants", some of whom then ended up on Epsteinʼs private island, where, according to the victims, they were raped.

In one of the letters, Epstein directly asked Nastya N. to find an “intelligent, travel-ready” assistant aged 22–25. Nastya replied that she would find suitable candidates and sent their photos and descriptions.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Epstein also regularly added Nastya N. to his schedule, which confirms their long-term contact. The correspondence shows that the businessman promised to give Nastya N. $10 000.

Nastya N. herself closed her Instagram account after the materials appeared and refused to comment. Her mother told reporters that her daughter was “aside from these events”.